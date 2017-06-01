The Political Aftermath of Trump's Pa...

The Political Aftermath of Trump's Paris Play

There are 2 comments on the US News & World Report story from Yesterday, titled The Political Aftermath of Trump's Paris Play. In it, US News & World Report reports that:

The president walks to the Rose Garden of the White House Thursday to speak about the US role in the Paris climate accord. Reaction to President Donald Trump's decision Thursday to withdraw from the Paris Agreement fell largely along party lines, with Democrats charging that the U.S. is abdicating its leadership on the issue of climate change while Republicans cheered what they said would be a boon for the American economy.

Guy from Latonia

Newport, KY

#1 23 hrs ago
This is probably the stupidest thing he's done so far. I've read that it will take until after the next election for us to completely withdraw from this. Don't use this as an excuse to not protest though.
America abdicates

Coquitlam, Canada

#2 23 hrs ago
The competition for the now-vacant global leadership position has already started.....
Chicago, IL

