Teachers experience the Louisville Zoo in 3D

17 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Fifty-five third to fifth grade educators from across the state of Kentucky representing 10 counties, spent the day at the Louisville Zoo to experience the "Zoo in 3D" on Tuesday. The teachers experienced the Zoo via behind-the-scenes tours and breakout sessions.

