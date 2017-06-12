Support grows for civil commitment of opioid abusers
Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price greets Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin at the start of a meeting of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis in Washington, D.C., June 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Justice Dale
|273,100
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Paul
|164,372
|Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing ch...
|18 hr
|Master Blaster
|5
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|Fri
|I am GROOT
|72
|Renewable Energy In The U.S. Broke Energy Recor...
|Thu
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Technological Unemployment Is Here. Uncondition...
|Thu
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Thu
|peoplersheep
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC