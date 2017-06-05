Students named 2017 Rogers Explorers
Eighth-grade student Keith Cox, of Bell County, has been selected to attend The Center for Rural Development's 2017 Rogers Explorers youth leadership program. Brett Roark, son of Brent and Kristina Roark, of Pineville, also will be attending the Rogers Explorers program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|NTMD8OR
|272,173
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|23 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,177
|Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor...
|Tue
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh...
|Tue
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Kevin Begley
|Mon
|Big D
|1
|Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space
|Jun 5
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Apple Just Unveiled A Breakthrough Artificial I...
|Jun 5
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC