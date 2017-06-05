Students named 2017 Rogers Explorers

Eighth-grade student Keith Cox, of Bell County, has been selected to attend The Center for Rural Development's 2017 Rogers Explorers youth leadership program. Brett Roark, son of Brent and Kristina Roark, of Pineville, also will be attending the Rogers Explorers program.

