State Officials Are Not Cooperating W...

State Officials Are Not Cooperating With Trumpa s a Voter Frauda ...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

On Wednesday, Kansas secretary of State Kris Kobach, who serves as the commission's vice-chairman, wrote letters to all 50 states asking for publicly available voter data to help carry out its mission to "fully analyze vulnerabilities and issues related to voter registration and voting." Almost immediately, officials from around the nation began telling him to get lost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 12 min Chicagoan by Birth 275,530
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 37 min ChromiuMan 164,836
An Algorithm Helps Protect Mars Curiosity's Wheels 15 hr Guy from Latonia 1
News Have blue headlights in Kentucky? It could now ... 17 hr Adam 1
Hylton Homes Jun 23 Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky Jun 23 Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Jun 22 CEO 8
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,354 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC