State Officials Are Not Cooperating With Trumpa s a Voter Frauda ...
On Wednesday, Kansas secretary of State Kris Kobach, who serves as the commission's vice-chairman, wrote letters to all 50 states asking for publicly available voter data to help carry out its mission to "fully analyze vulnerabilities and issues related to voter registration and voting." Almost immediately, officials from around the nation began telling him to get lost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|12 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|275,530
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|37 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,836
|An Algorithm Helps Protect Mars Curiosity's Wheels
|15 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Have blue headlights in Kentucky? It could now ...
|17 hr
|Adam
|1
|Hylton Homes
|Jun 23
|Genuinely concerned
|1
|Gay in Gray Ky
|Jun 23
|Allen
|2
|Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx...
|Jun 22
|CEO
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC