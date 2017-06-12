Sri Lankan passenger threatens to blo...

Sri Lankan passenger threatens to blow Malaysian Airline flight

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The man who disrupted Malaysia Airlines flight MH128, forcing the pilot to return to a Melbourne airport on Wednesday, has refused to appear in court. It has been reported that the Sri Lankan man, who tried to enter the cockpit, was released from a psychiatric facility merely hours before the flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bo... 32 min I am GROOT 9
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 44 min American Lady 272,651
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Eddie 164,177
News Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor... Jun 6 Guy from Latonia 1
Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh... Jun 6 Guy from Latonia 1
Kevin Begley Jun 5 Big D 1
Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space Jun 5 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC