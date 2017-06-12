Sri Lankan passenger threatens to blow Malaysian Airline flight
The man who disrupted Malaysia Airlines flight MH128, forcing the pilot to return to a Melbourne airport on Wednesday, has refused to appear in court. It has been reported that the Sri Lankan man, who tried to enter the cockpit, was released from a psychiatric facility merely hours before the flight.
