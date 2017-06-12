Smith honored by fiscal court -
Daily News Bell County Judge-Executive Albey Brock, left, Bill Smith, center, and Bell County Attorney Neil Ward are pictured during a presentation to Smith. Local resident, Bill Smith, was recognized during a recent Bell County Fiscal Court meeting for his decade of service to "Fish Fest."
