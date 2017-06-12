Smith honored by fiscal court -

Smith honored by fiscal court -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

Daily News Bell County Judge-Executive Albey Brock, left, Bill Smith, center, and Bell County Attorney Neil Ward are pictured during a presentation to Smith. Local resident, Bill Smith, was recognized during a recent Bell County Fiscal Court meeting for his decade of service to "Fish Fest."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 28 min huntcoyotes 273,066
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 41 min CCR 164,340
News Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing ch... 6 hr Master Blaster 5
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) 15 hr I am GROOT 72
Renewable Energy In The U.S. Broke Energy Recor... Thu Guy from Latonia 1
Technological Unemployment Is Here. Uncondition... Thu Guy from Latonia 1
pulling over for a funeral Thu peoplersheep 6
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,595 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC