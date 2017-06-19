Signs seeking information about boy's...

Signs seeking information about boy's killing taken down

1 hr ago

Signs seeking information about the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy have been taken down in a Kentucky community, prompting concern from the victim's family. Local news outlets report that at least five signs asking people to call Louisville Metro police with tips about the May killing of Dequante Hobbs Jr. have disappeared within a week of their June 13 installation.

Chicago, IL

