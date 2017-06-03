Russian Federation signs deal to expand India's Kudankulam nuclear plant
He cleverly ducked a question from the moderator, U.S. TV network NBC anchor Megyn Kelly on whether he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim that Russia was not involved in influencing U.S. Election results through hacking. At the CEO forum that immediately followed the Summit discussions, Putin said over the past seven decades, first the Soviet Union and then Russian Federation built steel works, power stations, chemicals plants, gas pipelines, agribusiness facilities, and transport infrastructure in India .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,094
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|15 min
|American Lady
|271,638
|Dozens Rally In Lexington 'For Truth'
|3 hr
|A good man
|3
|Here’s a Primer to Help You Educate Flat-Earthers
|10 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|15 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Lexington Mayor's Office Discussing Possibility...
|15 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|3
|A Star System Only 10 Light-Years Away is Our M...
|Sat
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC