Rogers applauds $1.87 million ARC investments in East Kentucky

U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers applauds the Appalachian Regional Commission for investing $1.87 million to help expand and diversify the economy in the coalfields of southern and eastern Kentucky. Together, the projects will help create new jobs, support new businesses, enhance workforce training and education, promote exports of Appalachian-made crafts and products, and boost tourism efforts in the region.
