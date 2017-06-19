Republican Party of Kentucky announces new Executive Director -
Pickerel, a native of Glasgow, has worked for RPK for more than three years as Finance Director and, most recently, Deputy Executive Director. Pickerel graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2012 as a dual major in Political Science and Broadcast Journalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|RiccardoFire
|273,340
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|Paul
|164,423
|Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing ch...
|Jun 17
|Master Blaster
|5
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|Jun 16
|I am GROOT
|72
|Renewable Energy In The U.S. Broke Energy Recor...
|Jun 15
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Technological Unemployment Is Here. Uncondition...
|Jun 15
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Jun 15
|peoplersheep
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC