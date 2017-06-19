Republican Party of Kentucky announce...

Republican Party of Kentucky announces new Executive Director -

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Floyd County Times

Pickerel, a native of Glasgow, has worked for RPK for more than three years as Finance Director and, most recently, Deputy Executive Director. Pickerel graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2012 as a dual major in Political Science and Broadcast Journalism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 hr RiccardoFire 273,340
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr Paul 164,423
News Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing ch... Jun 17 Master Blaster 5
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) Jun 16 I am GROOT 72
Renewable Energy In The U.S. Broke Energy Recor... Jun 15 Guy from Latonia 1
Technological Unemployment Is Here. Uncondition... Jun 15 Guy from Latonia 1
pulling over for a funeral Jun 15 peoplersheep 6
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,618 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC