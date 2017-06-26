Purdue Football Recruiting Scholarship Grid Update
Jimmy McKenna made it 14 commitments yesterday, which is quite a run for Jeff Brohm. Like I pointed out last week, having this many commitments this early is unprecedented for Purdue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hammer & Rails.
