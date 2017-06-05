Promises kept for Kentucky
President Trump's America First energy policy can't come soon enough for Kentucky, and his announcement today withdrawing from the Paris Agreement is a continuation of the good news for coal country coming from his administration. President Obama and his Environmental Protection Agency spent eight years trying to destroy Kentucky's coal industry.
