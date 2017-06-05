Promises kept for Kentucky

Promises kept for Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Floyd County Times

President Trump's America First energy policy can't come soon enough for Kentucky, and his announcement today withdrawing from the Paris Agreement is a continuation of the good news for coal country coming from his administration. President Obama and his Environmental Protection Agency spent eight years trying to destroy Kentucky's coal industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 21 min Just call me Abe 3 272,300
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 51 min usa 164,217
News Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor... Tue Guy from Latonia 1
Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh... Tue Guy from Latonia 1
Kevin Begley Jun 5 Big D 1
Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space Jun 5 Guy from Latonia 1
Apple Just Unveiled A Breakthrough Artificial I... Jun 5 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. North Dakota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC