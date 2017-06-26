Police: Tennessee Fugitive Accused Of...

Police: Tennessee Fugitive Accused Of Rape May Be In Kentucky

9 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Ricky James Brock faces six counts of child rape and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a case in Claiborne County, Tennessee. The 53-year-old was found in Laurel County, Kentucky in January 2016 and then extradited to Tennessee to answer to the charges.

Chicago, IL

