Police: Tennessee Fugitive Accused Of Rape May Be In Kentucky
Ricky James Brock faces six counts of child rape and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a case in Claiborne County, Tennessee. The 53-year-old was found in Laurel County, Kentucky in January 2016 and then extradited to Tennessee to answer to the charges.
