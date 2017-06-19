Police in Kentucky: Man overdosed on heroin while driving
Jeffersontown police Major Lee Meredith tells WLKY-TV that Anthony Jenkins was arrested Monday on several charges, including operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. Police received a call Monday morning reporting that Jenkins was driving recklessly and nearly struck several cars.
