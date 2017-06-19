Police ID officer shot in foot, suspect in Kentucky
Louisville Metro Police have identified the officer who was shot in the foot while responding to a report about a suspicious man trying to open doors. Media outlets report that according to a statement from the LMPD, Officer Brad Shouse was shot Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
