Police ID officer shot in foot, suspect in Kentucky

1 hr ago

Louisville Metro Police have identified the officer who was shot in the foot while responding to a report about a suspicious man trying to open doors. Media outlets report that according to a statement from the LMPD, Officer Brad Shouse was shot Wednesday night.

