Police find body in shallow grave, 2 charged
Police say detectives searching for a missing person found a body in a shallow grave at a Kentucky residence and took two people into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|Blacklagoon
|164,663
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Julia
|274,684
|Hylton Homes
|18 hr
|Genuinely concerned
|1
|Gay in Gray Ky
|21 hr
|Allen
|2
|Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx...
|Thu
|CEO
|8
|NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss...
|Thu
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp
|Thu
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC