Overdose-related deaths hit a record ...

Overdose-related deaths hit a record in Kentucky last year

5 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Abuse of heroin and a painkiller called fentanyl pushed drug-overdose deaths to a record high in Kentucky in 2016, according to a report released Tuesday. The state recorded 1,404 overdose deaths, according to the report from the state Office of Drug Control Policy.

Chicago, IL

