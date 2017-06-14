Overdose-related deaths hit a record in Kentucky last year
Abuse of heroin and a painkiller called fentanyl pushed drug-overdose deaths to a record high in Kentucky in 2016, according to a report released Tuesday. The state recorded 1,404 overdose deaths, according to the report from the state Office of Drug Control Policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 min
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|164,784
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|275,020
|Hylton Homes
|Jun 23
|Genuinely concerned
|1
|Gay in Gray Ky
|Jun 23
|Allen
|2
|Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx...
|Jun 22
|CEO
|8
|NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss...
|Jun 22
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp
|Jun 22
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC