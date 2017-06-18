Out of Prison Means Out of Work
One of the biggest and most important challenges facing the estimated 600,000 Americans who will be released from prison this year is the prospect of finding a job. Employment can be the difference between putting their lives together again or ending up back behind bars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reason Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|9 min
|Repub refuses to ...
|273,286
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|usa
|164,414
|Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing ch...
|Sat
|Master Blaster
|5
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|Fri
|I am GROOT
|72
|Renewable Energy In The U.S. Broke Energy Recor...
|Jun 15
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Technological Unemployment Is Here. Uncondition...
|Jun 15
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Jun 15
|peoplersheep
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC