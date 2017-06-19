Oklahoma officials, others dispute California climate claim
Officials from Oklahoma and more than a dozen other states have sent two letters to California's insurance commissioner, asking that he stop pressing insurance companies to publicly disclose fossil fuel investments and divest from the coal industry, saying it only confuses consumers and unnecessarily brings politics into the insurance market. California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones has said the investments may be risky due to a move from fossil fuels to renewable energy because of climate change.
