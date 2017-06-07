NKY: Global Community Day, Roebling Fest schedule, free lunch A round up of events and happenings in Northern Kentucky. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2017/06/07/nky-global-community-day-roebling-fest-schedule-free-lunch/377955001/ On Saturday, June 10, Florence will partner with the National Recreation and Park Association and employees from Citi for a service project to enhance the landscaped islands along Mall Road for Global Community Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.