News 31 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Teenager drowns in Kentucky pond during heavy rains
A teenager has drowned in a private pond in Kentucky during heavy rains. Local news outlets report divers found 17-year-old Elijah Thornton on Thursday night, over 2 hours after the emergency call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Trump Has Lied
|274,647
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|usa
|164,656
|Hylton Homes
|15 hr
|Genuinely concerned
|1
|Gay in Gray Ky
|18 hr
|Allen
|2
|Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx...
|Thu
|CEO
|8
|NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss...
|Thu
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp
|Thu
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC