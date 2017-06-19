News 31 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Teenager d...

News 31 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Teenager drowns in Kentucky pond during heavy rains

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

A teenager has drowned in a private pond in Kentucky during heavy rains. Local news outlets report divers found 17-year-old Elijah Thornton on Thursday night, over 2 hours after the emergency call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Trump Has Lied 274,647
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min usa 164,656
Hylton Homes 15 hr Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky 18 hr Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Thu CEO 8
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... Thu Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp Thu Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC