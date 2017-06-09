Neighbours describe 'lockdown' drama ...

Neighbours describe 'lockdown' drama as armed police seize London Bridge suspect

A third man arrested for carrying out Saturday's deadly attack in central London is an Italian-Moroccan who was arrested a year ago on suspicion of trying to reach Syria, according to Italian media reports . British police investigating Saturday's attack are working to establish whether the militants were supported by anyone else, the head of the city's police force said on Monday.

