Movie to be made about Kentucky attorney convicted in $550M fraud case
Conn was out on bail awaiting sentencing when he disappeared this month. Police found his ankle monitor on the side of a Kentucky interstate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|9 min
|bad bob
|275,356
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|52 min
|USA
|164,882
|Hylton Homes
|Jun 23
|Genuinely concerned
|1
|Gay in Gray Ky
|Jun 23
|Allen
|2
|Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx...
|Jun 22
|CEO
|8
|NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss...
|Jun 22
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp
|Jun 22
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC