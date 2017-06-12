More
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin publicly criticized the local media on Saturday, accusing news outlets of not reporting on a sexual discrimination lawsuit against the State Attorney General's Office. Bevin posted a video on the governor's official Facebook page at about 9 a.m., saying Kentuckians "should be outraged."
