Meet Billie Jean Osbornea s Kentucky Opry: Robert Daniels -
Robert Daniels has been a part of the technical staff for Billie Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry since the 2005 Christmas season. He has been the audio engineer for the Kentucky Opry and other Mountain Arts Center productions since 2007.
