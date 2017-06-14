Meet Billie Jean Osbornea s Kentucky ...

Meet Billie Jean Osbornea s Kentucky Opry: Kaitlyn LeAnn Good -

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Floyd County Times

Kaitlyn LeAnn Good is in her fourth season as a vocalist for Billie Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry. Good is a resident of Pikeville, which is also her birthplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Limbertwig 274,976
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 45 min Blacklagoon 164,774
Hylton Homes Jun 23 Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky Jun 23 Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Jun 22 CEO 8
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp Jun 22 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,293 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC