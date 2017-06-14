Meet Billie Jean Osbornea s Kentucky Opry: Kaitlyn LeAnn Good -
Kaitlyn LeAnn Good is in her fourth season as a vocalist for Billie Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry. Good is a resident of Pikeville, which is also her birthplace.
