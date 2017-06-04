Mayor issues a statement saying it was a 'cowardly terrorist attack'
Six people were killed and more than 30 others were injured in a series of attacks in central London on Saturday night, according to multiple news reports. "After reports first surfaced that police in London were responding to a vehicular attack on the London Bridge , the president retweeted a post from Drudge Report that claimed that a van " down 20 people" on the bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,094
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|15 min
|American Lady
|271,638
|Dozens Rally In Lexington 'For Truth'
|3 hr
|A good man
|3
|Here’s a Primer to Help You Educate Flat-Earthers
|10 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|15 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Lexington Mayor's Office Discussing Possibility...
|15 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|3
|A Star System Only 10 Light-Years Away is Our M...
|Sat
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC