Major trail race relocates to Virginia

Major trail race relocates to Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Coalfield.com

When Susan Howell got the idea to organize an ultra-marathon trail race, the Shelbyville, Ky., resident first looked for a potential course in the Red River Gorge, about two hours away in the central and eastern portion of Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coalfield.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kentucky troopers, firefighter help dog trapped... 1 min Guy from Latonia 1
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 36 min Chicagoan by Birth 271,392
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr So true 164,025
Public Support for Trump Impeachment Surges Ahe... 16 hr Guy from Latonia 1
Fruit Flies and Mice to Get New Home on Space S... 22 hr Guy from Latonia 1
Russia Escalates Spy Games After Years of U.S. ... 23 hr Guy from Latonia 1
News The Political Aftermath of Trump's Paris Play 23 hr America abdicates 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC