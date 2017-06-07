London attack: Australia confirms death of two citizens
Australian au pair Sara Zelenak did not answer calls immediately after the London terror attack and has not been heard from South Australian premier Jay Weatherill said his government would provide support to the families of South Australian victims of the London attack. Releasing a photo of their smiling daughter holding sunflowers, Kirsty's family said she was "loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend".
