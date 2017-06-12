Local bourbon enthusiasts celebrate National Bourbon Day
An eager partnership between Wave 3 News and the upcoming Bourbon and Beyond festival is a likely way to celebrate National Bourbon Day. Two well-known bourbon enthusiasts visited Wave 3 News Studios on Wednesday to celebrate the occasion in a unique way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|27 min
|IND
|273,008
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|another viewer
|164,281
|Renewable Energy In The U.S. Broke Energy Recor...
|2 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Technological Unemployment Is Here. Uncondition...
|2 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|5 hr
|peoplersheep
|6
|Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing ch...
|6 hr
|Skeptic
|3
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|20 hr
|Funny
|65
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC