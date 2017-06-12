Lincoln's Forgotten Middle Years

It would be difficult to find two books on Abraham Lincoln published in the same year and yet more unalike in their conclusions than Sidney Blumenthal's Wrestling with His Angel and Elizabeth Brown Pryor's Six Encounters with Lincoln . Blumenthal's narrative of Lincoln's "wilderness years," from 1849 to 1856, begins with Lincoln at the lowest pitch of his professional life, returning to Illinois from his solitary term in Congress, an embarrassment to his fellow Whigs, only to rise, phoenix-like, from the firestorm of the controversy over slavery in "Bleeding Kansas."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Monthly.