There are 3 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Saturday, titled Lexington Mayor's Office Discussing Possibility Of Joining 'Climate Mayors'. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

LEXINGTON, Ky President Trump's announcement that he'd pull America out of the Paris Climate Agreement happened on Thursday. The ramifications of doing such are wide-ranging and not limited exclusively to the future well-being of the planet.

Guy from Latonia

Newport, KY

#1 Yesterday
That would be a good idea.
UnPolitically Correct

Louisville, KY

#2 18 hrs ago
Figures. Same major who thinks a blue van will help panhandlers.

Libs never learn.
Guy from Latonia

Newport, KY

#3 15 hrs ago
He should totally do this.
Chicago, IL

