Lexington, Louisville mayors ask exemption from travel ban
The mayors of Kentucky's two largest cities are asking California's attorney general to consider exempting Louisville and Lexington from a travel ban. Last week, Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra added Texas, Alabama, South Dakota and Kentucky to the list of places where state employee travel is restricted in response to what he considers laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.
