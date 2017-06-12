Lawsuit challenges Kentucky's medical marijuana ban
Kentucky's criminal ban on medical marijuana is being challenged in a lawsuit that says its use could help combat the state's opioid addiction woes. The suit, filed Wednesday in Franklin County Circuit Court in Frankfort, lists three plaintiffs who have used medical marijuana to help ease health problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|18 min
|usa
|164,224
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|21 min
|CodeTalker
|272,800
|The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bo...
|2 hr
|Lorna
|51
|Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor...
|Jun 6
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh...
|Jun 6
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Kevin Begley
|Jun 5
|Big D
|1
|Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space
|Jun 5
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC