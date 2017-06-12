Lawsuit challenges Kentucky's medical...

Lawsuit challenges Kentucky's medical marijuana ban

Kentucky's criminal ban on medical marijuana is being challenged in a lawsuit that says its use could help combat the state's opioid addiction woes. The suit, filed Wednesday in Franklin County Circuit Court in Frankfort, lists three plaintiffs who have used medical marijuana to help ease health problems.

