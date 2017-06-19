KYTC Crews Painting Lines on Kentucky...

KYTC Crews Painting Lines on Kentucky's Main Roads

15 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

You may have noticed that the painted lines on the Hwy 41 strip and Twin Bridges look a bit brighter. That's because The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet does their best to re-paint those lines, and others, along Kentucky's main roads every year.

Chicago, IL

