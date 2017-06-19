Ky. AG participating in opioid-related investigation -
Attorney General Andy Beshear has announced he is working with attorneys general from across the country to investigate whether drug manufacturers contributed to the opioid epidemic by illegally marketing and selling opioids. Beshear said the bipartisan coalition is working to address the national opioid crisis and is using its investigative tools, including subpoenas for documents and testimony.
