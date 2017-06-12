KY 1949 is closed in Marshall Co., KY due to water over the road
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have closed KY 1949 due to a high amount of water covering the roadway. This is in Marshall County, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|29 min
|OBAMANATION
|273,275
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|54 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,410
|Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing ch...
|Sat
|Master Blaster
|5
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|Fri
|I am GROOT
|72
|Renewable Energy In The U.S. Broke Energy Recor...
|Jun 15
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Technological Unemployment Is Here. Uncondition...
|Jun 15
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Jun 15
|peoplersheep
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC