KY 1949 is closed in Marshall Co., KY...

KY 1949 is closed in Marshall Co., KY due to water over the road

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KFVS12

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have closed KY 1949 due to a high amount of water covering the roadway. This is in Marshall County, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 29 min OBAMANATION 273,275
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 54 min ChromiuMan 164,410
News Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing ch... Sat Master Blaster 5
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) Fri I am GROOT 72
Renewable Energy In The U.S. Broke Energy Recor... Jun 15 Guy from Latonia 1
Technological Unemployment Is Here. Uncondition... Jun 15 Guy from Latonia 1
pulling over for a funeral Jun 15 peoplersheep 6
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,501 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC