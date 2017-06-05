Kitten shot multiple times with BB gun; reward for arrest increases

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot a kitten in Polo Fields has increased to $2,000. The five-week-old kitten, named Ziggy, was found injured in the 17100 block of Polo Fields on May 30. She was taken to the Kentucky Humane Society, where it was discovered she had a BB pellet lodged in her head and her front left leg, according to KHS.

