Kitten shot multiple times with BB gu...

Kitten shot multiple times with BB gun; reward for arrest increases

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot a kitten in Polo Fields has increased to $2,000. The five-week-old kitten, named Ziggy, was found injured in the 17100 block of Polo Fields on May 30. She was taken to the Kentucky Humane Society, where it was discovered she had a BB pellet lodged in her head and her front left leg, according to KHS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Jay 272,375
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr Blacklagoon 164,278
News Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor... Jun 6 Guy from Latonia 1
Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh... Jun 6 Guy from Latonia 1
Kevin Begley Jun 5 Big D 1
Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space Jun 5 Guy from Latonia 1
Apple Just Unveiled A Breakthrough Artificial I... Jun 5 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,795 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC