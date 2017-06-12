Kentucky's criminal ban on medical ma...

Kentucky's criminal ban on medical marijuana challenged with lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Jurist

Dan Seum Jr., 59, Amy Stalker, 37, and Danny Belcher, 69, claim they rely on medical marijuana [AP report] for relief of ailments such as chronic pain and irritable bowl syndrome. Stalker, who moved back to Kentucky to help support her ailing mother, was prescribed marijuana while living in Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) 59 min I am GROOT 72
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Crow 273,012
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Book worm 164,329
News Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing ch... 17 hr Gotjokes 4
Renewable Energy In The U.S. Broke Energy Recor... Thu Guy from Latonia 1
Technological Unemployment Is Here. Uncondition... Thu Guy from Latonia 1
pulling over for a funeral Thu peoplersheep 6
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,938 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC