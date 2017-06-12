Kentuckya s unemployment rate decreas...

Kentuckya s unemployment rate decreases to 5 percent in May -

1 hr ago Read more: News Democrat

Kentucky's seasonally adjusted preliminary May unemployment rate was 5 percent, according to the Office of Employment and Training , an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The unemployment rate for May 2017 was down 0.1 percentage points from the 5.1 percent reported in April 2017.

