There are 1 comment on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from 16 hrs ago, titled Kentucky troopers, firefighter help dog trapped inside tree. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

A couple of Kentucky State Police troopers and a firefighter have proved that man can be dog's best friend by coming to the rescue of a dachshund trapped inside a tree trunk. Police say two off-duty troopers were mowing a cemetery in Salem, about 35 miles northeast of Paducah, when they heard barking Thursday.

Guy from Latonia

Newport, KY

#1 1 min ago
That nice.
Reply »
