Kentucky troopers, firefighter help dog trapped inside tree

A couple of Kentucky State Police troopers and a firefighter have proved that man can be dog's best friend by coming to the rescue of a dachshund trapped inside a tree trunk. Police say two off-duty troopers were mowing a cemetery in Salem, about 35 miles northeast of Paducah, when they heard barking Thursday.

