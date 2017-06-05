Kentucky robbery suspect wanted in 2 states arrested
Details about the Kentucky robbery he's accused of committing are scarce, other than that it happened in Ghent on May 31. At the time of his arrest Tuesday, he was driving a dump truck that had been reported stolen in Switzerland County, Indiana, also on May 31. Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|NTMD8OR
|272,173
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|23 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,177
|Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor...
|Tue
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh...
|Tue
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Kevin Begley
|Mon
|Big D
|1
|Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space
|Jun 5
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Apple Just Unveiled A Breakthrough Artificial I...
|Jun 5
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC