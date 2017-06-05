Kentucky Power Eastern Kentucky received $400,700 in economic...
Twelve eastern Kentucky projects have been selected to share $400,700 in economic development grants from Kentucky Power. The awards are part of the Kentucky Power Economic Development Growth Grants and the Kentucky Power Economic Advancement Program .
