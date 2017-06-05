Kentucky Police Say Driver Killed After Firing at Officers
Kentucky State Police say a driver who led officers on a chase through four counties over two hours has been fatally shot. State police told news outlets that Louisville officers tried to pull the driver over downtown around 1:30 a.m. Monday due to expired plates but that the driver fired at them and drove off.
