Kentucky police chopper was unavailab...

Kentucky police chopper was unavailable during park shooting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The Courier-Journal reports a Louisville Metro police commander had asked for the Air Unit's assistance on May 29 following the yet unsolved shooting at Waterfront Park that killed one person and injured three others. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says it's unclear what benefits the helicopter could have provided beyond an aerial perspective.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min bad bob 271,871
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Paul 164,151
News Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor... 3 hr Guy from Latonia 1
Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh... 3 hr Guy from Latonia 1
Kevin Begley Mon Big D 1
Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space Mon Guy from Latonia 1
Apple Just Unveiled A Breakthrough Artificial I... Mon Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC