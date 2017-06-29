Kentucky Judge Rules University Violated Open Records Law
A Kentucky judge says the University of Kentucky shouldn't have withheld documents about a failed business deal from the Lexington Herald-Leader. The newspaper reports Fayette County Circuit Judge Pamela Goodwine ruled that the university violated the state Open Records Act and that a presentation during a dinner violated the Open Meetings Act.
