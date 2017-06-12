Kentucky Infrastructure Authority approves three loans at June meeting
Kentucky Press News Service Three loans were recently approved by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority at the June board meeting held in Frankfort. Paducah McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency, McCracken County The authority approved a federally assisted Fund A loan for $9.1 million to construct a 10 million-gallon combined sewer storage tank as the first phase of the Harrison Street project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|usa
|164,233
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|51 min
|bad bob
|272,804
|The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bo...
|7 hr
|Lorna
|51
|Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor...
|Jun 6
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh...
|Jun 6
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Kevin Begley
|Jun 5
|Big D
|1
|Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space
|Jun 5
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC