Kentucky hometown cheers Craft nomination for ambassador

President Donald Trump's nomination of Republican fundraiser Kelly Knight Craft to become the next U.S. ambassador to Canada is a source of pride in her Kentucky hometown. The Daily News of Bowling Green reports that Craft grew up in Glasgow and has served on the U.S. delegation to the United Nations.

Chicago, IL

