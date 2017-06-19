Kentucky governor seeks dismissal of ...

Kentucky governor seeks dismissal of right-to-work lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Gov. Matt Bevin has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Kentucky's new law banning mandatory union fees in workplaces. The Republican governor and Labor Secretary Derrick Ramsey are defendants in the lawsuit, which claims the right-to-work law violates Kentucky's Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min Blacklagoon 164,647
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min JCPete 274,593
Hylton Homes 5 hr Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky 8 hr Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Thu CEO 8
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... Thu Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp Thu Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,975,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC