Kentucky governor seeks dismissal of right-to-work lawsuit
Gov. Matt Bevin has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Kentucky's new law banning mandatory union fees in workplaces. The Republican governor and Labor Secretary Derrick Ramsey are defendants in the lawsuit, which claims the right-to-work law violates Kentucky's Constitution.
